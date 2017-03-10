The most read Vietnamese newspaper
tourism ambassador
Vietnam opts for royal blood for tourism ambassador to S. Korea
The 26th descendant of a Ly Dynasty prince will be touting tourism overseas.
Vietnam's former tourism ambassador speaks up about Cannes billboard scandal
'I've kept my word and bought three billboards to promote Vietnamese tourism,' Ly Nha Ky addresses fame-seeking ...
It's a take: Director of 'Kong: Skull Island' crowned Vietnam tourism ambassador
Jordan Vogt-Roberts is expected to touch down again in Vietnam to accept the position this month.
March 10, 2017 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
'Kong: Skull Island' director asked to make monstrous change to tourism in Vietnam
Jordan Vogt-Roberts is expected to arrive in Hanoi to accept an offer to become a tourism ambassador.
March 10, 2017 | 12:11 pm GMT+7