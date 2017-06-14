VnExpress International
Vietnamese tour guides petition against illegal Chinese rivals in Da Nang

Unlicensed Chinese guides are allegedly giving distorted versions of Vietnam's history and culture to tourists.

Companies that hire unlicensed tour guides should face heavy fines: minister

Unregistered guides have been accused of taking advantage of Vietnam's recent tourism boom.
 
