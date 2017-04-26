VnExpress International
Tag toll
Argentine tourist killed in traffic accident in Vietnam

The victim was traveling on motorbike through a mountainous area when the accident took place.

Slow down: WHO says cars are moving too fast in Hanoi

A lower speed limit will help reduce road fatalities in the capital city.
 
