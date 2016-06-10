The most read Vietnamese newspaper
tigers
Police raid uncovers tiger, rare monkeys being boiled down for medicine in southern Vietnam
The head and jaw of the tiger were later found in the house.
Live tiger rescued from car en route to Hanoi
Wild tigers can be counted on one hand in Vietnam, where people consume everything from the skin to the bones.
Frozen tiger carcass found in central Vietnam
Police are looking into what could be a larger wildlife trafficking network.
October 28, 2016 | 08:42 pm GMT+7
Police seize bear paws in northern Vietnam
Police in the northern city of Mong Cai close to the Chinese border arrested a man carrying 32 bear paws by motorbike on June 8.
June 10, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
