Live tiger rescued from car en route to Hanoi

Wild tigers can be counted on one hand in Vietnam, where people consume everything from the skin to the bones.

Frozen tiger carcass found in central Vietnam

Police are looking into what could be a larger wildlife trafficking network.
October 28, 2016 | 08:42 pm GMT+7

Police seize bear paws in northern Vietnam

Police in the northern city of Mong Cai close to the Chinese border arrested a man carrying 32 bear paws by motorbike on June 8.
June 10, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
 
