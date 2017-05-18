VnExpress International
Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant

As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.

Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged 90.1 billion yen ($820 million) in loans for Ho Chi Minh City's metro ...
 
