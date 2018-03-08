VnExpress International
Tag thermal power plant
Inferno causes millions of dollars damage at Vietnamese power plant

Workers clambered down ropes from the top of a $10 million tower which was under construction.

Vietnam to have $2.5 billion coal-fired power plant

The project is being developed by a Japanese-South Korean consortium.
 
