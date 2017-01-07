VnExpress International
Back to the future: Saigon’s landmarks a century ago

The southern metropolis has a story to tell you about its past.

Take a trip down to Saigon's markets, then and now

Vietnamese markets also provide a glimpse into the local culture and history.

Then and now: Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake

Hoan Kiem Lake has witnessed dramatic changes to the capital over the last century.
April 02, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Da Nang, then and now

Old and new photos show what has changed in the coastal city of Da Nang over the last two decades, from a small town to Vietnam's third largest city.
January 07, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
 
