The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
then and now
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Back to the future: Saigon’s landmarks a century ago
The southern metropolis has a story to tell you about its past.
Take a trip down to Saigon's markets, then and now
Vietnamese markets also provide a glimpse into the local culture and history.
Then and now: Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake
Hoan Kiem Lake has witnessed dramatic changes to the capital over the last century.
April 02, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Da Nang, then and now
Old and new photos show what has changed in the coastal city of Da Nang over the last two decades, from a small town to Vietnam's third largest city.
January 07, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7