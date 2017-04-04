VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag theft ring
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi police detain three Chinese men over bank card scam

The suspects withdrew nearly $1,500 from several ATMs in the city center before they were nabbed.

Hanoi police bust multi-national Columbian criminal ring

The case has prompted local police to work with Interpol and other foreign police forces.
 
go to top