VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag The Sympathizer
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese author wins prestigious Pulitzer Prize

Viet Thanh Nguyen won the fiction award for his debut novel "The Sympathizer," an immigrant story about a "man of two minds" and two countries, ...
 
go to top