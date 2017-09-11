The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Philippines' top judge vows fight as Duterte, allies seek ouster
Duterte and Sereno first crossed swords in 2016 as Sereno was vocal against Duterte's drug war.
Duterte under fire as Philippines moves to close news website Rappler
Duterte is set to shut down Rappler, a critical voice of his government.
12,000 flee as lava oozes from Philippine volcano
Mayon, a near-perfect cone that draws thousands of tourists, is also considered the Philippines' most active volcano.
January 15, 2018 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea
Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters.
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao
Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.
December 28, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Late Philippines strongman Marcos' 100th birthday draws praise, protests
Tens of thousands of suspected communist rebels and political foes were killed during Marcos' two-decade rule.
September 11, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
