Philippines' top judge vows fight as Duterte, allies seek ouster

Duterte and Sereno first crossed swords in 2016 as Sereno was vocal against Duterte's drug war. 

Duterte under fire as Philippines moves to close news website Rappler

Duterte is set to shut down Rappler, a critical voice of his government. 

12,000 flee as lava oozes from Philippine volcano

Mayon, a near-perfect cone that draws thousands of tourists, is also considered the Philippines' most active volcano.
January 15, 2018 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea

Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters. 
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao

Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.
December 28, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7

Late Philippines strongman Marcos' 100th birthday draws praise, protests

Tens of thousands of suspected communist rebels and political foes were killed during Marcos' two-decade rule. 
September 11, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
 
