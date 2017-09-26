VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag the pay gap debate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Wrap up: Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?

The key question remains, does foreigner bias exist, and if so, does it limit Vietnamese career opportunities.

Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?

Some say it’s simple economics, but whether that makes it right is another question.
 
go to top