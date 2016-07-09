The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
the hague
China says Laos supports it on South China Sea case
China has won the support of Laos in rejecting the outcome of The Hague court ruling against China's claims in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East ...
China holds combat drill in the 'South China Sea'
The drills come ahead of the July 12 ruling in The Hague.
