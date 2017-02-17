The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
The Grande
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Buyers rush to purchase first Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung
Many prospective foreign buyers, 30 percent of whom are Japanese, attended the ceremony held to kick off sales of the luxury apartments in Ho Chi ...
First Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung launched
The Grande apartments at Phu My Hung Midtown complex in Ho Chi Minh City will be up for sale on February 25.