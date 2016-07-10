VnExpress International
Missing Vietnamese fisherman returns home after surviving Thai shooting incident

It is not clear how he managed to survive and got home, however.

Thailand’s navy shoots at Vietnamese fishing boats

Two Vietnamese fishermen have been injured while another is missing.
 
