Uber, Grab beat Vietnam's motorcyle taxi drivers on their own turf

As more locals embrace ride-hailing apps, xe om drivers are elbowed out.

Vietnamese government determined to tone down blood-thirsty festivals

Animals are ritually sacrificed at traditional festivals to bring what is considered good luck for the New Year.

Piggy-bank makers looking to get fat for a sizzling Tet

Vietnamese people are hoping to stuff their pigs with lucky money as the Lunar New Year approaches.
January 09, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City airport adds more night flights for holiday travel rush

Tan Son Nhat, Vietnam’s busiest airport, is already operating above its capacity.
December 19, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7

130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is working hard to make sure passengers can move quickly during this holiday season.
December 10, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
 
