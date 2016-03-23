The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Egypt mourns more than 300 killed in mosque attack
Darkness prevails as yesterday's attack remains the deadliest in Egypt's modern history.
Australia thwarts 'Islamic-inspired' plane attack plot
Security has been increased at Australian airports after police foiled 'Islamic-inspired' plans for a bomb attack ...
Shots fired in London 'terrorist' attack
Multiple casualties have been reported in at least two 'terrorist incidents' in central London.
June 04, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Indonesian police launch raid as Jakarta attacks linked to Islamic State
Three police officers were killed in a twin blasts set off by two attackers in the Kampung Melayu area of the Indonesian capital.
May 26, 2017 | 08:06 am GMT+7
At least 19 dead in blast at Ariana Grande concert in British arena
British police is treating it as a 'terrorist incident'.
May 23, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
German police say arrested man may not be Christmas market attacker
The real perpetrator could still be on the run.
December 20, 2016 | 09:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group
There are signs of previous hacking attempts on the computer systems at two airports.
August 02, 2016 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
French killer's Facebook broadcast underscores live video challenges
After Larossi Abballa killed a French police commander and the commander's partner on Tuesday, he took to Facebook Live to encourage viewers in a 12-minute video to follow his ...
June 15, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Global airport trade group opposes new checkpoints after attacks
The United Nation's aviation agency should avoid creating new checkpoints outside airport terminals as it draws up proposed global guidelines to improve security in the wake of ...
May 28, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Woman in Brussels blast photo is Indian flight attendant
An Indian woman who was pictured covered in dust and blood after the Brussels attacks and made newspaper front pages around the world has been identified as an Indian Jet Airways ...
March 25, 2016 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Six people arrested in Brussels after attacks
Six people were arrested in a series of police raids in Brussels, federal prosecutors said, two days after jihadist attacks in the Belgian capital left 31 dead.
March 25, 2016 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines tightens security following Belgium bombings
Vietnam Airlines has ramped up security to its highest level on flights to European countries following Tuesday’s airport and subway bombings in Brussels.
March 23, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
