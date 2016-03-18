The most read Vietnamese newspaper
15 years after 9/11, terror threat now 'home-grown'
"The threat persists and is in some cases more complex."
Twitter axes 235,000 more accounts in terror crackdown
"The world has witnessed a further wave of deadly, abhorrent terror attacks across the globe," said Twitter in a ...
Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice
And anti-terror investigators put on Nice attack case.
July 15, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Truck attacker kills up to 84 in Nice on French national day
Police shot and killed the driver; hundreds are wounded, officials say.
July 15, 2016 | 07:17 am GMT+7
China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit
China is asking countries participating in this year's G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou to provide lists of possible terror groups and terrorists who might target the ...
April 07, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Activists raise concern over Indonesian anti-terror law
Rights activists on Friday called on Indonesia's parliament to reject government proposals designed to tighten the country's anti-terrorism laws.
March 18, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
