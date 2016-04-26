VnExpress International
Vietnam classifies US-based Vietnamese group as terrorist organization

The 'Provisional National Government of Vietnam' is allegedly behind multiple planned terrorist attacks against the country.

Leader of failed terror attack on HCMC airport gets 16 years in prison

His group tried to set fire to Tan Son Nhat Airport using petrol bombs under instructions from an overseas ...

Explosion in Colombia mall kills at least 3, wounds 9

The mall was packed with people buying gifts for Father's Day when the explosion occured.
June 18, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack'

Two gunmen entered the nightclub dressed as Santa firing shots at random.
January 01, 2017 | 07:53 am GMT+7

Police charge Australian teenager with planning ANZAC terror attack

Australian police have arrested and charged a teenager with planning a terror attack on Monday's commemorations of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli during World War One, which ...
April 26, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
 
