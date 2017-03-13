VnExpress International
territorial waters
Malaysia detains another 40 Vietnamese for illegal fishing

They reportedly posed as local fishers and used local registration numbers.

Vietnam demands China stop cruises to Paracel Islands

'Those actions have seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty over the Paracel Islands and international law,' says ...
 
