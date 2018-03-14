VnExpress International
Tag territorial disputes
Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China

64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.

Hungary, Vietnam issue joint declaration on East Sea tensions

Vietnam's PM has asked the EU to be more vocal regarding disputes in the troubled waters.
 
