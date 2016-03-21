VnExpress International
Tag territorial dispute
China, Southeast Asia aim to build trust with sea drills, Singapore says

Tensions in the South China Sea have been exacerbated by Beijing's island-building and Washington's increasing freedom of navigation patrols.

Vietnam slams China’s new cinema on seized island

The statement comes a week after the new Chinese leisure complex made international headlines.

Thai navy searches for missing Vietnamese fisherman after firing on boats

Vietnam has yet to receive any official response from Thai authorities about the incident on July 11.
July 11, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Indonesia's Pertamina plans to develop East Sea border areas

Energy company Pertamina plans to explore for oil and gas in areas close to Indonesia's maritime border in the East Sea to assert the country's territorial rights, the upstream ...
April 13, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7

Indonesia accuses China of infringing waters

Indonesia protested on Monday against what it described as an infringement of its waters by a Chinese coast guard vessel near a disputed area of the South China Sea (Vietnam's ...
March 21, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
 
