Southeast Asia, Australia 'gravely' concerned by North Korean weapons
North Korea has boasted of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour
China is Cambodia's largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in ...
Pence raises prospect of talks with N. Korea while applying 'maximum pressure'
The prospect of negotiations comes after months of tension between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
February 13, 2018 | 08:08 am GMT+7
N Korea says no US talks planned at Olympics, Pence vows continued pressure
However, the North's high-ranking delegation will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and have lunch with him on Saturday.
February 09, 2018 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Pence heads to Olympics leaving open chance of talks with N Korea officials
A White House official, however, cautioned against 'reading too much' into Pence's comment.
February 07, 2018 | 07:44 am GMT+7
US seeks ship ban over North Korea violations, Moon proposes curtailing drills
South Korea’s President suggested curtailing military exercises with Washington to ease tensions ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics.
December 20, 2017 | 09:47 am GMT+7
China says resurfacing tensions on Korean peninsula regrettable
China has an open attitude on solutions to the North Korean nuclear issue, but that parties should be consultative.
December 04, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Trump says N.Korea would 'truly regret' attacking US
But Trump also appeared to be open to diplomacy.
August 12, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Trump warns North Korea, says 'fire and fury' not tough enough
Trump called on China to do more to resolve crisis.
August 11, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
'Force cannot solve the problem, dialogue can be the only channel to resolve the problem,' Beijing said.
April 14, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Cambodia PM shrugs off EU aid threat, opposition supporters jailed
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday shrugged off European parliament threats to review aid if his administration continues to harass political opponents on the same day as ...
June 13, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
