Temple of Literature
Thousands queue for blessings in calligraphy at Vietnam's first university

Many had to wait at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi for hours to get blessings written in calligraphy on the first day of the Year of the Dog.

School's out: time to let your hair down

July has arrived and that can mean only one thing: students, cameras and a whole bunch of creativity!
 
