telecommunications
Samsung Electronics expects record $12.8 bn Q3 operating profit

The company estimated operating profits of $12.8 billion in the July-September period, an all-time record for quarterly profit.

Global coverage: How phones have found their way into every nook and cranny

From a simple farmer in a field in Vietnam to a group of people mesmerized in a Turkish café, there’s no escaping ...

Want a mobile subscription in Vietnam? Say cheese for the camera

The millions of spam messages sent every day have forced the government to take action.
June 18, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

The race of 4G wireless services officially begins in Vietnam

Under a national plan, 95 percent of Vietnam’s population will have high-speed 3G and 4G connections in 2020.
October 15, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7

Viettel JV to invest $1.5 billion in Myanmar

A consortium between Vietnam’s state-owned Viettel and two Myanmar partners will pour about $1.5 billion to build 3G and 4G telecommunication networks in Myanmar.
April 16, 2016 | 10:27 am GMT+7
 
