New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature

The new earbuds promised real-time translations of conversations involving any of 40 languages.

Vietnam to change landline codes in Da Nang, Hue this weekend

The country plans to change the telephone area codes in 59 cities and provinces, starting with 13 this Sunday.

Vietnam telecom giant to scrap roaming fees with Laos, Cambodia from 2017

The company expects to lose $1 million a month but hopes to boost connections in Indochina.
December 15, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnam busts million-dollar telecom fraud

The pair were arrested for re-routing international calls via an illegal hi-tech network.
November 30, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7

Vietnam dials in changes to telephone area codes

Get ready to change your speed dials, phone book and business cards.
November 23, 2016 | 04:28 pm GMT+7

VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

Enjoy downloads speeds up to 10 times faster than 3G.
November 04, 2016 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

Uber lost at least $1.27 bn in first half of year

The car hailing company has had a costly campaign in China to compete with Didi Chuxing.
August 26, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7

Messaging app Line to make trading debut in Tokyo, New York

Messaging app Line said Friday it will make its stock market debut in Tokyo and New York next month, in a bid to expand beyond its popularity among smartphone users in Asia.
June 10, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
 
