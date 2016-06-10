The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
telecommunication
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature
The new earbuds promised real-time translations of conversations involving any of 40 languages.
Vietnam to change landline codes in Da Nang, Hue this weekend
The country plans to change the telephone area codes in 59 cities and provinces, starting with 13 this Sunday.
Vietnam telecom giant to scrap roaming fees with Laos, Cambodia from 2017
The company expects to lose $1 million a month but hopes to boost connections in Indochina.
December 15, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam busts million-dollar telecom fraud
The pair were arrested for re-routing international calls via an illegal hi-tech network.
November 30, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam dials in changes to telephone area codes
Get ready to change your speed dials, phone book and business cards.
November 23, 2016 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam
Enjoy downloads speeds up to 10 times faster than 3G.
November 04, 2016 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Uber lost at least $1.27 bn in first half of year
The car hailing company has had a costly campaign in China to compete with Didi Chuxing.
August 26, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Messaging app Line to make trading debut in Tokyo, New York
Messaging app Line said Friday it will make its stock market debut in Tokyo and New York next month, in a bid to expand beyond its popularity among smartphone users in Asia.
June 10, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter