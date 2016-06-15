The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
telecom
Vietnamese mobile providers slash roaming fees in bid to keep customers
Fees have fallen by up to 99.9 percent in some countries.
Vietnam's telecoms market dials up massive revenue growth
Operators are planning to roll out nationwide 4G services by the end of this year.
Vietnam busts million-dollar telecom fraud
The pair were arrested for re-routing international calls via an illegal hi-tech network.
November 30, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
AT&T to buy Time Warner for $85 bln, create telecom-media giant
It's set to be the biggest deal in the world this year.
October 23, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
U.S. investment agency begins financing of first Myanmar project
The U.S. government's development finance institution has launched operations in Myanmar with a $250 million loan to a telecoms company, it said on Wednesday.
June 15, 2016 | 07:04 pm GMT+7
