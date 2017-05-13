VnExpress International
Probe launched after teacher forced to kneel in apology by angry parents in Vietnam

The parents claim their children had been humiliated for breaking school rules.

As Vietnam celebrates Teacher’s Day, meet the man who won’t abandon his jungle school

Bui Van Thuan has spent a decade crossing rough streams and learning a tribal language to keep his students in ...

Vietnamese teachers make a meager $100 a month

40 percent of teachers in a national survey said they would choose a different career if they had the chance.
September 23, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7

'Disaster' as Vietnam sets the bar low for future teachers

Teacher training institutions are poised to accept freshmen who failed to grasp the basics in high school.
August 08, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7

Saigon struggles to keep low-paid preschool teachers from quitting

Thousands of kindergarten teachers call it quits in the city each year, prompting officials to review the salary. 
May 13, 2017 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
 
