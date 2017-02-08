The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Russian truck manufacturers to open joint ventures to drive business in Vietnam
The joint ventures will have a tariff-free import quota of 2,550 heavy vehicles to test the market.
HCMC to raise traffic fines, tobacco tax using new-found power: top leader
The city has been given more autonomy but many people are worried it will attract a wave of migration.
Canadian gold mining firm in multi-million dollar hole over unpaid taxes in Vietnam
Quang Nam Province has asked the environment ministry to shut down the gold mine.
May 10, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Weak green tax can lead to more single-use plastic bags in Vietnam: business group
The weight-based environmental tax can do more harm than good if businesses try to ease the burden by making and using thin plastic bags.
February 08, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7