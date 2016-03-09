VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tax policies
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Vietnam ran a budget deficit of VND66.4 trillion ($2.96 billion) in the first five months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnam’s 2015 budget deficit at 6.1 percent of GDP

The Vietnamese government ran a budget deficit of VND256 trillion ($11.5 billion) or 6.1 percent of gross domestic ...
 
go to top