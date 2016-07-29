VnExpress International
Grab dismisses Vietnam’s plan to treat it like taxi company as 'major setback'

The popular ride-hailing app said new regulations considered by the Ministry of Transport would have 'grave consequences.'

Telco giant Viettel named biggest tax payer in Vietnam, followed by Japan’s Honda

The country raked in $4 billion in corporate tax from its 1,000 biggest contributors in 2016.

Thai retail giant Big C coughs up $22 mln in tax arrears

When the tax man tells you to pay, you pay.
August 03, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

Vietnam impatient as Thai supermarket giant dawdles over tax payment

Tax authorities have told Central Group it faces fines if it doesn't pay up.
July 29, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
 
