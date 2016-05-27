VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tax debts
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam slaps polluting steel firm Formosa with $70 mln tax bill

The storm has not blown over yet for the Taiwanese giant.

Tax avoidance leaves $3.4 bln hole in national budget

Vietnam failed to collect VND76 trillion ($3.4 billion) in taxes during the first four months of this year, of ...
 
go to top