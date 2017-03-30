VnExpress International
Apple says will pay $38 bn in taxes on repatriated profits

'Huge win for American workers and the USA!' President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

Asia markets extend rally as Hong Kong eyes record

Wall Street once again provided a strong lead on the back of optimism about corporate earnings in light of Donald ...

US: Tensions remain as Republicans eye tax reform

Trump, conservatives try to put aside bitterness over the healthcare debacle to seek common ground on tax reform.
March 30, 2017
 
