Vietnam gets tough on Uber in alleged tax evasion case
It's official: Uber has been ordered to adhere to new rules that require it to declare and pay taxes in Vietnam.
EU ruling on possible fines for Apple
Apple could be ordered to pay back taxes to Ireland.
Vietnam's transport authorities urge Uber drivers to pay tax
Uber has been singled out for providing ride-hailing services without legal permission.
August 29, 2016 | 06:15 am GMT+7
Thai retail giant Big C coughs up $22 mln in tax arrears
When the tax man tells you to pay, you pay.
August 03, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa suspected of transfer pricing
Vietnamese customs authorities have accused Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) of transfer pricing after the Taiwanese-invested firm was found to have manipulated the prices ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Tax authorities set eyes on “Flappy Bird” creator’s bank account
Hanoi tax authorities are seeking to collect more taxes from Nguyen Ha Dong, developer of world phenomenon Flappy Bird, said Nguyen Quang Tien, deputy director of the department ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Tax incentives cause Vietnam’s public services to suffer: ActionAid
Vietnam’s policy of offering low income tax, granting tax exemptions and other tax incentives to foreign-invested companies has ripped dozens of million dollars off the state ...
April 14, 2016 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm which have shone a spotlight ...
April 06, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7
