WTO set for fractious meeting as US trade policy grates
China and Russia had both proposed a debate on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs, as well as U.S. policies on imports of fish and ...
Product exclusions from US tariffs may take 90 days: document
U.S. allies remain in the dark about country-specific exemptions.
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.
March 09, 2018 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Trump steps up trade threats as Cohn resigns in protest
The White House economic advisor resigned as Trump stepped up his threats of steep tariffs on steel, aluminum and European cars.
March 07, 2018 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Asia fears US tariffs on washing machines, solar panels just the start
The move has stirred fears more protectionist measures coming out of Washington.
January 23, 2018 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
US steel makers accuse Vietnam of helping Chinese steel evade taxes
Local steel firms could suffer if the allegations are true.
October 03, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
