Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices

The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.

Hanoi sets growth target of 9 percent by 2020

The capital has set macroeconomic, social and environmental targets for 2016-2020.

Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'

Government spending spree leaves budget in deficit, again.
July 05, 2016 | 12:12 pm GMT+7

Factbox: 2016-2020 Socio-Economic Development Plan

Vietnam aims to become an industrialized country by 2020 with GDP per capita of at least $3,200 in its latest plan.
March 29, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
 
