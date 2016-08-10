The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
tap water
Water to be cut in four Saigon districts this weekend
Upgrade work to water pipes is scheduled to take place overnight on Saturday.
Hanoi's water supply forecast to run dry during hot summer
Officials say the current system is likely to spring a leak as temperatures and demand rise over the summer.
Hanoi to install drinking fountains
Forget luxury bottled water, Hanoi ups the game with potable tap water.
August 11, 2016 | 09:32 am GMT+7
