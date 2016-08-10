VnExpress International
Water to be cut in four Saigon districts this weekend

Upgrade work to water pipes is scheduled to take place overnight on Saturday.

Hanoi's water supply forecast to run dry during hot summer

Officials say the current system is likely to spring a leak as temperatures and demand rise over the summer.

Hanoi to install drinking fountains

Forget luxury bottled water, Hanoi ups the game with potable tap water.
