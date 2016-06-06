The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Tan Son Nhat international airport
Vietnam court upholds death sentence against Vietnamese-Australian drug dealer
The Australian citizen was convicted of trafficking 3.5kg (7.7lbs) of heroin in 2014.
Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam
Airport infrastructure leaves little to be desired.
$674 million overpass to hook up airport with downtown Saigon
Construction of Overpass No.1 from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district is scheduled to start next year with total investment of ...
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Air New Zealand touches down in Vietnam with new direct flight
The 11-hour flight from Auckland landed in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday morning, opening direct Air New Zealand flights to Vietnam that are expected to offer more cooperation ...
June 06, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
