VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tan Son Nhat international airport
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam court upholds death sentence against Vietnamese-Australian drug dealer

The Australian citizen was convicted of trafficking 3.5kg (7.7lbs) of heroin in 2014.

Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam

Airport infrastructure leaves little to be desired.

$674 million overpass to hook up airport with downtown Saigon

Construction of Overpass No.1 from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district is scheduled to start next year with total investment of ...
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Air New Zealand touches down in Vietnam with new direct flight

The 11-hour flight from Auckland landed in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday morning, opening direct Air New Zealand flights to Vietnam that are expected to offer more cooperation ...
June 06, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
 
go to top