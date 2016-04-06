VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tan San Nhat airport
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Aircraft required to spray mosquito repellent in bid to combat Zika

Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department has asked airlines arriving from Zika-hit areas to spray mosquito repellent before landing at Tan Son Nhat ...
 
go to top