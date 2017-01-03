VnExpress International
Tourism obsession turns green retreat into construction site outside Hanoi

'For Tam Dao to become a high-ranking tourism site, we have to accept some impacts on life and the environment.'

Coach, truck collision kills two in northern Vietnam

The coach was carrying around 40 passengers including students, parents and teachers on a high school vacation.

Tam Dao: where heaven meets Earth

A two-hour ride from bustling Hanoi offers a sea of clouds, merry meals and a maze of hidden spots.
January 15, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
