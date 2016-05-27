VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Taiwanese firm
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese workers have lunch with maggots at Taiwanese-invested factory

On July 18, workers of ForViet Industrial Company in the northern province of Hai Duong found maggots in their company lunch.

Vietnamese subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa suspected of transfer pricing

Vietnamese customs authorities have accused Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) of transfer pricing after the ...
 
go to top