Tag
symphony
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music
A night of classical rhythms at the Saigon Opera House.
Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past
The premiere of 'Saigon - City of My Childhood' by Vietnamese musican Vinh Lai presents beautiful memories of old ...
Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam
Enjoy thrilling pieces that will be performed by a talented 17-year-old pianist.
May 12, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Classical New Year's Concert
Kick-off the new year with a classy selection of opera and classical arrangements.
January 05, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Subscription Concert Vol. 96: VNSO Bruckner II
Classical music from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Japanese conductor Shimono Tatsuya.
December 05, 2016 | 11:26 am GMT+7