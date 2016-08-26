The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Sword Lake
Now's the best time to visit Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake, and here's why
You don’t have to wait till autumn for a spot of 'leaf-peeping' in Vietnam's capital.
Hanoi to open walking streets to vehicles during Tet
Vehicles will be allowed to enter the walking zone around Hoan Kiem Lake.
Swans removed from Hanoi’s central lake as deemed at odds with turtle legend
Despite public support, the new attraction did not last more than a day.
February 06, 2018 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'
Most locals are in favor of the feathery additions, but some older residents are not so sure.
February 05, 2018 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution
The popular Hoan Kiem Lake is contaminated with harmful bacteria and toxic metals.
November 28, 2017 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
Hanoi rejects idea of building turtle statue as new icon
Officials say the capital city already has many architectural and historic symbols and doesn't need a new one.
May 13, 2017 | 11:57 am GMT+7
Then and now: Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake
Hoan Kiem Lake has witnessed dramatic changes to the capital over the last century.
April 02, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat
It could be Vietnam’s Eiffel Tower or Statue of Liberty, or it could just get in the way - you decide.
March 29, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Exciting social activities at Hanoi's weekend walking street
Despite the concerns of local Hanoians, Ho Guom walking street has become a great place to go at the weekend, with many great social activities taking place.
November 25, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Best spots for free wi-fi in Hanoi's Old Quarter
All you need to know about the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake. The changes are effective starting September 1.
August 29, 2016 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to install free wi-fi hotspots around Hoan Kiem Lake
Tourists and locals will soon be able to get connected at the heart of the capital.
August 26, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7