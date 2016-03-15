The most read Vietnamese newspaper
sustainable development
PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’
The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous country.
Commerce chamber awards sustainable enterprises in Vietnam
Sustainable development in Vietnam is being put at the forefront of national growth.
Sustainable development a key factor for business success: VCCI
'Sustainable development will not just bring social and environmental benefits, it will also generate business opportunities.'
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam, Asian peers can unlock $5 trillion, 230 million jobs via development goals
Asia's growth and stability are under threat from the impact of many environmental and social burdens.
June 06, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Power-hungry Vietnam may now look to disastrous Lao dam projects
Vietnam’s new interest in buying power from Laos would encourage the latter to plow ahead with its dam-building spree.
September 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Korea offers a hand to help Vietnam develop green cities
Vietnam is not alone on the long road to reach its green development target.
July 08, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Only 21 percent of the workforce benefits from social insurance
Although poverty has fallen, lower middle income workers are increasingly vulnerable as they are often excluded from social protection, according to the Viet Nam Human Development ...
March 15, 2016 | 08:41 pm GMT+7
