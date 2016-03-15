VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag sustainable development
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’

The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous country.

Commerce chamber awards sustainable enterprises in Vietnam

Sustainable development in Vietnam is being put at the forefront of national growth. 

Sustainable development a key factor for business success: VCCI

'Sustainable development will not just bring social and environmental benefits, it will also generate business opportunities.'
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam, Asian peers can unlock $5 trillion, 230 million jobs via development goals

Asia's growth and stability are under threat from the impact of many environmental and social burdens.
June 06, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Power-hungry Vietnam may now look to disastrous Lao dam projects

Vietnam’s new interest in buying power from Laos would encourage the latter to plow ahead with its dam-building spree.
September 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7

Korea offers a hand to help Vietnam develop green cities

Vietnam is not alone on the long road to reach its green development target.
July 08, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

Only 21 percent of the workforce benefits from social insurance

Although poverty has fallen, lower middle income workers are increasingly vulnerable as they are often excluded from social protection, according to the Viet Nam Human Development ...
March 15, 2016 | 08:41 pm GMT+7
 
go to top