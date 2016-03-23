VnExpress International
Should Vietnam build a cable car system in its cave kingdom?

We invite readers to debate the pros and cons of a cable car project and mass tourism in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody

'Some day down the line people will realize what has been lost, and by then it will be far too late.'

Vietnam is the 4th best country in converting wealth into well-being

But the socialist oriented market economy seems to be holding back the country in infrastructure and markets, according to Boston Consulting Group Vietnam.
March 23, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
 
