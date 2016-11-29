VnExpress International
Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber

Police said they were urgently seeking to establish whether Abedi worked alone, or acted as part of a larger network.

Vietnamese consular officials advise family of Kim murder suspect

Diplomatic channels seem to be the only way to help Doan Thi Huong escape the death penalty.

Vietnam busts million-dollar telecom fraud

The pair were arrested for re-routing international calls via an illegal hi-tech network.
November 30, 2016
 
