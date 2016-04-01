VnExpress International
Thai man arrested for smuggling sperm to Laos

The sperm was donated from Chinese and Vietnamese men in Bangkok.

Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies

Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved an 'exit strategy' allowing babies, who were born to or being carried by ...

Gay couple's lives 'destroyed' by custody war with Thai surrogate

Bangkok, Thailand - A foreign same-sex couple battling a local Thai surrogate for custody over their infant daughter said Wednesday their lives had been "destroyed" by the ...
April 01, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
 
