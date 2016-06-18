The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
supporting industry
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Imported cars will undercut Vietnam products after tariff removal: industry
The country's lack of auto parts suppliers means many components have to be imported and the added costs are passed on to consumers.
Vietnam to tune up support industry to drive automobile growth
Low-tech and low-added value production is putting the brakes on the industry.
In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away
Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.
October 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals
Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry is trying to move up the global value chain to seize the potential benefits of new-generation free trade agreements.
July 16, 2016 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry
Having constructed two manufacturing plants in Vietnam, Samsung is still looking for local enterprises that can provide the company with quality spare parts, said Han Myoungsup, ...
June 22, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities
Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the country is finding its way to move up the global value chain so that ...
June 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter