Tag supporting industry
Imported cars will undercut Vietnam products after tariff removal: industry

The country's lack of auto parts suppliers means many components have to be imported and the added costs are passed on to consumers.

Vietnam to tune up support industry to drive automobile growth

Low-tech and low-added value production is putting the brakes on the industry. 

In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away

Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.
October 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry is trying to move up the global value chain to seize the potential benefits of new-generation free trade agreements.
July 16, 2016 | 11:08 am GMT+7

Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

Having constructed two manufacturing plants in Vietnam, Samsung is still looking for local enterprises that can provide the company with quality spare parts, said Han Myoungsup, ...
June 22, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities

Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the country is finding its way to move up the global value chain so that ...
June 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
 
