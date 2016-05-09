The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Two snakes and an abandoned grave show how quickly worshippers gather in Vietnam
Thousands of people have gathered to bow to the snakes and give them over $8,800 in offerings, acts described by officials as 'superstitious.'
Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual
Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.
Should fortune telling in Vietnam become a thing of the past?
The murder of a baby allegedly prompted by a fortune teller's readings of the family's future has shocked the nation.
December 01, 2017 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
Ghosts make audacious break-out from gates of hell
Tread carefully this month in Vietnam if you don't want to end up in bed with an evil spirit.
August 04, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Superstition meets tradition: what not to do before an exam
The clock is ticking for high school seniors in Vietnam as they enter the last big test: the infamous college entrance exam. Admit it, studying alone will not get you a place at ...
July 01, 2016 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
Mother and friends strangle son to death during ritual
A mother in Ho Chi Minh City and four friends strangled her 15-year-old boy to death during a ritual held to treat the child’s depression.
May 10, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
