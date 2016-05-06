VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag supermarket
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

More Vietnamese shift to online shopping ahead of Tet

Many office workers don't have time to shop at the already overcrowded supermarkets.

Traditional markets winning retail battle with supermarkets in Vietnam

The big-box shopping format is slowly but surely losing its share.

M&As in Vietnam's retail market: Thai corporations the dominant players

Since 2012, Vietnam's retail market has witnessed a boom in mergers and acquisitions with several big moves made by Thai investors.   
May 06, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
 
go to top