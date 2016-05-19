The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Malaria superbug spreads from Cambodia to southern Vietnam: report
The evolution and transnational spread of the parasite lineage ‘is of international concern.’
Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts
A specialist has predicted a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale, over the next ...
Superbug review urges Big Pharma to "pay or play" on antibiotics
Drug companies should agree to "pay or play" in the urgent race to develop new antibiotics to tackle a global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a British ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:42 am GMT+7
